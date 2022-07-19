SOWETAN | Cloning Eskom won't solve power crisis
By Sowetan - 19 July 2022 - 09:39
As the country struggles to meet its power supply needs, resulting in load-shedding, energy minister Gwede Mantashe suggested that forming a second state-owned power utility is the answer to the crisis.
This revelation comes at a time when President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline his government's plan to bring new electricity generation projects into the national grid to deal with the devastating blackouts...
