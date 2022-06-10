Police need to be in charge

Police need to work hard to regain communities' trust by protecting residents from illegal activities apparently perpetrated by Operation Dudula members in some townships.

On Thursday we reported about a woman, believed to be a member of Operation Dudula, who was beaten up and almost necklaced by a mob in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg. This after she and others had apparently tried to evict a 55-year-old widow, known only as MaMsibi, from her home on May 28 because she is a foreigner.

Angry residents held a meeting on Saturday to decide how they were going to protect the Zimbabwean woman who was married to a South African man, but were scared away from her home by people believed to be Dudula members who arrived allegedly armed with guns.

“They threw her belongings out on the streets and when the local boys helped her put her belongings back, these criminals returned to terrorise her again,” a neighbour who did not want to be identified for fear of being victimised, told this publication.

However, on Tuesday community members went on the hunt for MaMsibi's attackers and found the woman. She was assaulted and had tyres placed around her body when she was rescued.