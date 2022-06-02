Latest jobs figures little comfort
Fuel price hike puts a damper on the good news
The unemployment rate slipped to 34.5% from 35.3% in the final three months of last year, according to figures released by Stats SA, which may indicate that the economy and labour market is on the rebound from the effects of Covid-19.
The decrease is welcome news to the government that has sought to engineer economic recovery and growth after the pandemic with focus on creating jobs and supporting livelihoods. However, the increase in fuel prices put a damper on the good news for ordinary South Africans as struggling consumers are facing another pinch at the tills with the cost of living rising...
