Dlamini's guilty verdict welcome
In July 2018, former US president Barack Obama delivered a stinging rebuke of today's shameless political leaders who believe in “strongman politics” and when they are caught in a lie, they just double down and lie more.
Obama was speaking during the annual Nelson Mandela lecture held at the Wanderers cricket stadium in Johannesburg. He said: “We see utter loss of shame among political leaders where they are caught in a lie and they just double down and lie more. The denial of facts runs counter to democracy.”..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.