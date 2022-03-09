Be firm on licensing areas thugs

We are glad that the threatened closure of the department of transport's licensing centres failed to materailise yesterday as vowed by disgruntled driving school operators unhappy about changes to procedures of issuing licences.



The driving schools owners converged on the Akasia testing centre in Tshwane on Monday to protest against transport minister Fikile Mbalula's intended upgrades of the national administration of traffic information system (eNatis)...