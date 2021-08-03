'One Indian, one bullet': Jackie Shandu to appear in court over 'racist' remarks

Jackie Shandu, the convener of a coalition of civic groups under the banner #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims, is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Shandu, who was at the Durban Central police station on Monday after charges were laid against him, is facing charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act and of incitement of public violence and racial hatred.

This comes after Shandu shouted “One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet” to a gathering, who repeated the remarks after a march to the Durban city hall on Thursday.

The comments were unanimously slated by groups including the eThekwini municipality, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala, the SA Hindu Maha Sabha, African Democratic Change, ActionSA and the DA.

At least two organisations have opened criminal charges against Shandu, including the Community Policing Forum and African Democratic Change.

On Friday, Shandu retracted the statement on Twitter saying he made “some problematic remarks which, with the benefit of hindsight, should not have been said”.

“I said ‘One settler, one bullet. One Indian, one bullet’. I want to withdraw those remarks because I don’t condone violence and I see the potential they have to sort of inflame already existing racial tensions.”

The coalition’s spokesperson, Phezukonke Mthethwa, confirmed to TimesLIVE that Shandu was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

“The #JusticeForPhoenixMassacreVictims notes the abuse of the criminal justice system given the fact that Jackie Shandu was incarcerated without a warrant of arrest on level 1 charges, an attempt to silence those who are critics of skewed racial power relations. It is clear that there was political pressure to arrest hence the intent to add charges retrospectively.”

Mthethwa said his coalition would be present at court calling for Shandu’s release.