Young men do not have to suffer alone
Covid pandemic has pounded the youth from all sides
According to a 2020 study by the United Nations, young people have been the most vulnerable due to the disruptions that the pandemic has caused.
Young people face the reality of being left behind in education and economic opportunities. Their development into adulthood as well as with their wellbeing will be hindered...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.