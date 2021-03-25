Letters

Scandalous to have so many jobless nurses

By reader letter - 25 March 2021 - 12:16
A nurse at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town gets her Covid vaccine jab. President Cyril Ramphosa got his there too. File photo.
A nurse at the Khayelitsha District Hospital in Cape Town gets her Covid vaccine jab. President Cyril Ramphosa got his there too. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

One of the embarrassing stories this week comes from KZN regarding the opening of a new hospital. It was reported that about 250 nurses were invited to some form of screening tests. Instead more than 1,000 nurses turned up. This resulted in a stampede.

More than five years ago we witnessed a similar incident in the same province. One person died. The horror to me is that we have more than 1,000 jobless nurses sitting at home with nothing to do. This is in the middle of a pandemic and in a health-care system struggling to deal with overcrowding and understaffing.

In the first world, heads would roll and it would be a front page story. It is a scandal that the minister of health must answer to. Why are nurses unemployed when our clinics and hospitals are struggling to cope with increasing patient numbers?

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane, e-mail

Patients, nurses need a less toxic relationship

Becoming a nurse is like falling in love. You go in all enthusiastic, but there is always a chance that you might come out of it jaded and cynical. ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Covid-19 nurse 'unpaid after nine months'

A nurse who has been on the front line against Covid-19 says the Eastern Cape health department has not paid her for nine months.
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
X