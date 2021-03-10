Millions of the province's residents are unemployed

R250m business relief fund must be accounted for

The latest quarterly Labour Force Survey indicates that over seven million people in SA are unemployed, with Gauteng accounting for 2.3 million ; the second-highest unemployment rate for a province after the Eastern Cape.



What we are observing is the urbanisation of unemployment and poverty. More people are poor and unemployed in Gauteng than they were in 2014 when premier David Makhura was elected to his first term in office. This high-rate of unemployment is concerning, given that this province has an entity – The Gauteng Enterprise Propeller (GEP) – which was intended to help create the correct environment for businesses to operate, but to date, has nothing to show...