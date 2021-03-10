Man stabbed to death by his lover's drunk sister

A 38-year-old woman is torn apart after her sister was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death the father of her child during an alcohol-fueled attack.

Mpho Sipho Sejana was stabbed to death, allegedly by his girlfriend’s 33-year-old sister when he intervened during an argument between the siblings at Thembelihle informal settlement in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The accused, who cannot be named as she is due to appear in the Lenasia magistrate’s court today, was arrested on Monday. She had been on the run since Sunday.

The accused’s sister, who also cannot be named until court proceedings start, yesterday told Sowetan about the horrific attack on her partner.

“She came to our house on Sunday afternoon and began arguing with me. She was drunk as she had been drinking alcohol from Friday night and had not slept. While arguing, she pulled out a knife on me, leading Sipho to intervene,” she said.

She said she and her deceased boyfriend beat back her sister to subdue her.