Pioneer of Nation Building concept gets long overdue honour

Aggrey Klaaste's legacy should never be forgotten

Despite what might be misconstrued as competing events, the 43rd commemoration of Black Wednesday, also known and celebrated as Media Freedom Day since the dawn of democracy, stood out for one reason and one reason only.



Arguably, Percy Qoboza’s is the face of that fateful day, October 19 1977, when the apartheid regime arrested political activists and journalists, banned political parties and shut down several newspapers. However, the name Aggrey Zola Klaaste was becoming a distant memory...