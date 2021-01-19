Coopoo's life that isn’t punctuated by HIV

When jewellery-maker Githan Coopoo was diagnosed with HIV, he realised how few people openly spoke about the virus.

“There wasn’t anyone on social media I felt I could associate with,” Coopoo says. With the help of friends and family, Coopoo found his confidence and strength again.

“I was incredibly held and supported by my community,” he says. “That was the driving force that made me want to champion a new kind of ideology around HIV-positivity.”

Coopoo is now correcting negative perceptions around HIV using the power of social media and his art.

Creating accessories primarily from ceramics, the self-taught designer moulds each item to make a statement. He’s known for his earrings, which are oversized yet fragile.

“It’s an outlet that allows me to express whatever I want to,” Coopoo says. The verve with which he approaches his craft is a reminder that he is an artist, a visionary, an inspiration – and so much more than his status.