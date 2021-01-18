Schools could become super-spreaders, sending more people to overburdened hospitals

Wise to keep schools closed for now

The decision to delay the opening of schools is welcome as health facilities are overburdened and will not be able to take in more patients in case of outbreaks at schools.



The basic education department announced on Friday that the school reopening would be delayed by two weeks. "Given the pressure experienced by the health system in the past few weeks, occasioned by increased Covid-19 infections which have led to the second wave, the council of education ministers in conjunction with the national coronavirus command council and cabinet have taken the decision to delay the reopening of both public and private schools by two weeks. This includes private schools that have already reopened,” said deputy basic education minister Makgabo Reginah Mhaule...