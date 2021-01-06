Death of male friends breaks circle of brotherhood

We have lost too many brothers as our world turns upside down

Of all losses, the loss of a father, brother, a friend, a male colleague is ... most painful. We black men suffer a lot of disappointments in our lives. We grew up subjected to injustice and inequality. It is the bond and intuitive connection with amaGents, amajita, Izinja ze Game, these brothers and friends that comforted the soul. They have always been there to make the pain bearable.



Now they are going ... falling .. one by one like dominoes. Growing up in the townships we have subconsciously come to accept that loss, rejection, discrimination, failure, unemployment, joblessness will be part of our lives. ..