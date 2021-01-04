Covid-19 victory starts with you

After what has been annus horribilis for planet Earth, it is understandable that many were looking forward to the dawn of a new year and the promise of something better. Tiny, unseen monsters who rendered humanity largely hapless as they devastated economies and lives by the millions across the globe stole last year.



It is human nature to look forward to new beginnings in the hope of affording ourselves the chance to start afresh with vigour and a new sense of belief in our abilities and destinies. This year presents such an opportunity for humankind...