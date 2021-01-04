Opinion

As a nation, we must ensure we don't sink to the depths of the US

Save SA from the way of Trump

By Mafika Siphiwe Mgcina - 04 January 2021 - 10:35

As the world moves on from the most abnormal festive season of our times, due to the  devastating effects of the coronavirus and its new variant, an interesting development is taking shape in the US under the watch of a maverick called President Donald Trump.

Trump lost the last election to Joe Biden but he still refuses to concede defeat and acknowledge the victory of the Democrats...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
X