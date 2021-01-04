As a nation, we must ensure we don't sink to the depths of the US
Save SA from the way of Trump
As the world moves on from the most abnormal festive season of our times, due to the devastating effects of the coronavirus and its new variant, an interesting development is taking shape in the US under the watch of a maverick called President Donald Trump.
Trump lost the last election to Joe Biden but he still refuses to concede defeat and acknowledge the victory of the Democrats...
