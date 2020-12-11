Pandemic has accelerated need to redesign entire transport ecosystem

Covid-19 presents an opportunity to reimagine urban mobility

Like a wrecking ball, Covid-19 has smashed through every aspect of society and with the resurgence we are seeing heading into the festive period, the havoc it is wreaking is set to continue. All crises necessitate an audit of the status quo, which presents the chance to reimagine a better future followed by tangible steps to get there.



Transport is a means to an end but mobility should be seen as a right because it is essential in enabling the effective functioning of cities and their population. Mobility in the SA context is shaped by apartheid and over the course of our democracy not much has changed. There have been grand projects, but none have had the impact they set out to achieve...