Time to stand up and rebut EFF and ANC factional nonsense and stop the looting of our beloved country

Gordhan’s crime is being at the forefront of fighting state capture

Over the past few days, the media has been dominated by headlines that “Gordhan failed to produce evidence on state capture”. Some commentators have even suggested that the commission is a farce and Pravin Gordhan should be “reshuffled”.



Apparently, Gordhan accused Tom Moyane of “conspiring with the Hawks every day” but could not “produce evidence” when pressed to do so. But what did Dali Mpofu actually achieve at the Zondo commission? What are the facts? When Gordhan said that Moyane is aiding the state capture project and “is conspiring with the Hawks every day”, surely any right-thinking person knows he didn’t mean that he spent seven days a week doing so...