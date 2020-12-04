Reminders of Zimbabwe's land invasions in SA soldiers' actions
Reparations for military veterans would open a can of worms
In the early 2000s I had the good fortune of spending some time in Zimbabwe, reporting on the land invasions that were wreaking havoc in the country’s hinterlands.
Twenty years after independence, the land still remained in the hands of a white minority, many of whom were absentee owners...
