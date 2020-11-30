Water-related catastrophes affect females more than men
Women and girls bear burden in accessing water
Year 2020 marks 22 years since SA embarked on the UN-led 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.
It is evident that gender-based violence has long overcome our nation. However, since the outbreak of Covid-19, reports have shown that violence against women and girls, particularly domestic violence, has increased. ..
