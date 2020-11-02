UKZN on high alert after 19 students test positive for Covid-19

“This development saddens us as we have taken every precaution possible to ensure the safety of our students. It is also incumbent on our UKZN community to be as vigilant as possible.”

She said the university had deployed a team of health-care experts to deal with the outbreak. “Students and staff are once again reminded that the mandatory precautions for coronavirus must continue despite the country being put on level 1 lockdown.”

The university has initiated interventions to prevent further outbreaks in the residence including restricting visits to the residence and increasing security to prevent visitors from entering.

Zondo said decontamination would be carried out all areas “where necessary” and visits to the residence would be curtailed to ensure the safety of other students.

“The majority of examinations are to be written in January 2021. Most assessments are taking place online and students who test positive for Covid-19 will return to campus only once fully recovered.”

TimesLIVE