SA passes 19,500 Covid-19 deaths, with 74 in the past 24 hours

It means there are now 19,539 confirmed deaths linked to the respiratory illness.

Mkhize also announced that 1,241 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed infections to 728,836. There were also 659,249 recoveries, at a recovery rate of 90%.

The figures are based on 4,868,610 total tests, with 15,692 of them in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE