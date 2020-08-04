Alcohol ban failed to consider plight of female breadwinners
Just as the silver lining blinked through the dark cloud of alcohol trade restrictions under the nationwide lockdown alert Level 3, a callous “with immediate effect” decision to ban the sale of alcohol fell on the neck of the industry like a blade.
This decision by the government was particularly cruel to tavern owners, who often generate income from day to day and do not have any business lifeline in a way of credit facilities that are more accessible to big business...
