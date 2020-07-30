People should make use of provincial legislatures that exist to serve them
Do you know the speaker of your provincial legislature? Maybe you do, maybe you don't.
Provincial legislatures are some of the least spoken about institutions that form part of our democratic architecture...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue..
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.