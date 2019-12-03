Appeal court ruling in favour of Jon Qwelane a big letdown

Over the past two months freedom of expression has won in our courts - a sign that democracy is thriving, many would say.

In October, the Constitutional Court declared that parts of the Intimidation Act were unconstitutional.

Though the court acknowledged that section 1(1)(b) of the Act was premised on section 12 of the constitution in that it operated "to criminalise conduct and expressive acts which violate the rights to dignity, personal freedom and security", the court held that "the rights to dignity and security must, however, be balanced with the competing right to freedom of expression".

To cut a long story short, freedom of expression won at the end of the day because the ConCourt feared that this section may end up criminalising "protected free speech and probably also peaceful forms of protest".

I was, however, stunned by a recent Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment which held that vile homophobic remarks did not amount to hate speech, but were merely

hurtful.

The hate speech matter stems from a 2009 column penned by Jon Qwelane, who said that "gay is not okay". Following a backlash, he had used his right to freedom of expression as a veil for hate speech.

Last week, the SCA set aside a ruling by the high court, which found him guilty of hate speech.