South Africa

Dros confirms 'incident involving minor child' after reported rape

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 26 September 2018 - 13:23
Man accused of raping child at Dros remanded in police custody.
Man accused of raping child at Dros remanded in police custody.
Image: Free stock Image/pixabay

The Pretoria eatery where a girl was allegedly raped in a restroom has confirmed the incident and made contact with the family‚ the restaurant said on Wednesday.

“Dros Head office hereby confirms that an incident (involving a minor child) took place at one of its franchise outlets‚ namely Dros Water Meyer‚ situated in Silverton‚ Pretoria‚” the eatery said in a statement.

The incident was brought to light after a customer wrote on Facebook that the girl was raped after a man had been watching her in the children’s play area. He then followed her into the bathrooms‚ Rekord East reported.

“We have been in contact with the parents of the child to convey our sympathy and offered our assistance in any form that would (or could) reasonably be required in a matter of this nature‚” the statement said.

Man accused of raping child at Dros remanded in police custody

" The criminal justice system needs to adopt a zero tolerance against such incidents."
News
8 hours ago

The restaurant declined to give details of the incident and asked that queries be directed to SAPS.

“As this matter is currently under investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS)‚ and due to the sensitive nature‚ we are not in a position to comment and/or disclose any further information‚” they added.

A suspect was arrested on the scene‚ said provincial police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the man had appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and was remanded in police custody.

Fake doctor rapes teen mom - hours after she gives birth

A 17-year-old girl was raped at an Eastern Cape hospital just hours after giving birth‚ provincial police said on Wednesday.
News
9 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Step aboard a SA Navy vessel during a war game simulation
Explainer: Here is what you need to know about the new South Africa visa ...
X