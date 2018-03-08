The iconic SA wine with soul

Wine's ambassadorial role in promoting its country of origin is a benefit often unfathomed, yet a select group of iconic South African wines such as Meerlust Rubicon have been playing this part without much fanfare over the years.

Tracing its history back to 1980, Rubicon is regarded as a benchmark for local red blend wines in the country.

Explaining the wine's appeal, winemaker Chris Williams was once quoted as saying Meerlust simply has got soul.

Owned by eight generations of the Myburgh family for the past three centuries, Meerlust estate is situated in Stellenbosch with its name meaning "pleasure, joy of the sea".

The winery is owned by Hannes Myburgh, whose father Nico is credited with the birth of Rubicon after a visit to Bordeaux in France in the 1960s inspired him to craft a wine in the style produced in that French wine region.

Hence, Rubicon today consists of grape varietals - cabernet sauvignon, merlot, cabernet franc and petit verdot - that originate from Bordeaux and is therefore regarded as a Bordeaux-styled blend.

"My father's visit [to France] motivated him to aspire to creating a world-class red blend that would be able to compete with the great reds of the world, and to make a wine that would make South Africa proud," Myburgh says.