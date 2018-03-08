While other one-year-olds are out here having Spiderman parties‚ Nandi and Zakes got their toddler‚ Shaka a piece of land.

Yes - a whole piece of land to celebrate his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram‚ Nandi revealed that Shaka's first birthday present was a piece of land‚ which they started building a farm on.

"Last year I bought my son some land as his first birthday gift and have begun building a farm for him‚ which he will then hand down to his kids and so on. As you know I rarely show material things on my page‚ but this was a very proud moment for me as his mother because this is a legacy that will last for many generations to come."

Nandi added that she learnt the value of generational wealth from her parents and grandparents‚ and want to teach that to her own children.

"I want my children to understand generational wealth. Having grown up in Durban North and having parents who come from rural KZN‚ Maphumulo‚ I learnt from both backgrounds that generational wealth is more important than buying things like cars‚ clothes etc. that lose value over time."

Sjoe talk about being goals!