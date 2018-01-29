Chauke denies he conned group

Lewis Chauke says the amount paid by the investors was an administration fee and not the contract amount.

Chauke said he clearly told the investors not to pay unless they were sure of what they are doing

"They are intelligent people who could read. I did not put a gun to their heads. They just paid their money based on a brochure I distributed to them."

He said if he had done anything criminal the Ermelo police would have arrested him after the group opened a case against him.

He confirmed there was no contract signed, but could not explain what entitled him to keep their money.

Chauke threatened to sue the investors and Sowetan if their story was published.

He said his brochure clearly stated that there was no refund.

Chauke said his procedure is to deliver 22500 chicks and 285 bags of feed per site and that was restricted to one person.

He said these people were not forced to part with their money as they understood that if they did not meet the requirements then they would lose their money.