Bad press about China hides the story of success the Asian giant has become

It took a week in China - where Facebook, Twitter and Google are banned - for me to realise just how addicted I am to social media.

Granted, there's a lot of Chinese interest in South African political news so one was not totally ignorant of what was happening in one's own country.

But I still wanted to hear what my friends were saying on Twitter and Facebook.

Most importantly, I wanted to keep my friends up-to-date with the discoveries I was making about China on my first visit to the home of chairman Mao.

Growing up in South Africa, in the shadow of colonial rule and at the height of apartheid repression, one was given an impression that China was a backward country inhabited by "inscrutable" citizens.

The South African stereotype of China, as one of the last places you'd want to visit, is so embedded in the minds of many South Africans that, right up to the moment I left South Africa, many of my friends were warning me: "Careful of what you eat over there."

China has received a bad press, not only in South Africa but all over the world, thanks to white people who cannot abide a non-white nation that is so successful it trumps their "established" economies.