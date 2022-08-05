×

South Africa

Magistrate recuses himself after giving 'easy bail' to GBV accused

Galane now faces murder charge after 'running over girlfriend'

05 August 2022 - 10:51
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

A Limpopo magistrate has recused himself from a gender-based violence-related case after it came to light that he had granted the accused R500 bail in an assault matter involving the same victim just months before the woman was killed.

The magistrate, who declined to give his name, had been presiding over the matter against Solomon Galane on the violation of his bail condition when he told the court he would have to recuse himself...

