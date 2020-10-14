Residents torch house of man suspected of killing girl (8)

Community members torched the house of a man they accused of being involved in the killing of an eight-year-old girl from Katlehong, on the East Rand, on Monday.



The grade 2 pupil from Sekgutlong Primary school went missing on Sunday. Police said members of Katlehong North SAPS were alerted to the body of a child found dumped in one of the neighbour’s backyards and on arrival at the scene they discovered the little girl who was certified dead by paramedics...