Everything he has done since his rambling‚ mad and dangerous interview with the SABC on the afternoon of February 14 points to a man who is either brewing a revolt within the ANC‚ planning a breakaway party or trying to instigate violence in the land.

For a man who has always portrayed himself as a servant of the ANC‚ Zuma seems to be preparing to destroy the very organisation he professes to love.

Worse‚ he seems to be prepared to push the country he once led back into the violence of the late 1980s and early 1990s in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday‚ surrounded by supporters after his court appearance on corruption charges in Durban‚ Zuma broke into song and led the crowd in a rendition of Sengimanxebanxeba (I am full of wounds)‚ a famous Zulu song which the City Press has described as being associated with regiments and which talks of betrayal by one’s own comrades.

