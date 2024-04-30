World

UK water sports call for cleanup as sewage crisis deepens

By Sarah Young - 30 April 2024 - 11:50
The pollution is making swimmers, rowers, sailors and other users of British waters ill, say seven national governing bodies of water-based sports, including the Angling Trust, British Rowing and Swim England.
The pollution is making swimmers, rowers, sailors and other users of British waters ill, say seven national governing bodies of water-based sports, including the Angling Trust, British Rowing and Swim England.
Image: victor10947 / 123rf.com

British water sports groups have joined forces to call on the government to clean up rivers and seas, blaming the country's sewage crisis for causing illness and cancelling events.

Raw sewage has been dumped into rivers and seas more and more frequently in recent years by water companies, sparking anger in Britain, where voters blame a privatised system that prioritises profit over investment in infrastructure.

The pollution is making swimmers, rowers, sailors and other users of British waters ill, say seven national governing bodies of water-based sports, including the Angling Trust, British Rowing and Swim England.

“We are advocating for the restoration of our blue spaces for the enjoyment of all,” the Clean Water Sports Alliance said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last month, rowers in Britain's University Boat Race who for nearly two hundred years have celebrated by jumping into the River Thames were warned not to expose themselves to water because of high levels of E. coli bacteria from sewage spills.

Thames Water, Britain's biggest water utility, has become a focal point for cleanup campaigners, disgusted by its poor environmental record and its financial woes, where its high debts mean it could be nationalised.

The Clean Water Sports Alliance, which collectively represents 450,000 water users including paddle boarders, fishermen and triathletes, said events, training and activities were being cancelled due to unsafe waters.

It called on the government to make sure regulatory bodies were adequately funded to monitor and hold polluters to account, and for compulsory monitoring of all sewage outlets, with real-time data provided to groups on water quality.

Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs called sewage pollution “unacceptable” and said it was taking action to ban bonuses for water bosses when breaches occur and had plans to quadruple company inspections next year.

“One hundred percent of overflows are now being monitored and if water companies are found to breach their permits action will be taken,” Defra said.

Water UK which represents water companies has said it is aiming to cut the number of spills by 2030.

Reuters 

Raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river and into the ocean

The Ugu district municipality has been blamed for dragging its feet to resolve the malfunctioning of pump stations and sewage flowing into the rivers.
News
10 months ago

Flash floods, landslide kill at least 45 in central Kenya

Flash floods and a landslide in central Kenya killed at least 45 people and injured over 110 others on Monday as floodwaters swept away houses and ...
News
6 hours ago

No disruption expected during Lesotho Highland Water Tunnel shutdown, says government

The six-month maintenance shutdown of tunnels of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project will not disrupt water supply into the country as alternative ...
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...