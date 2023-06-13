Musa said the residents of Albersville who live next to the pump stations, especially pump stations 7 and 8, have been complaining about the smell coming from the sewage.
Raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river and into the ocean
The Ugu district municipality has been blamed for dragging its feet to resolve the malfunctioning of pump stations and sewage flowing into rivers.
Port Shepstone residents said they have been calling on the South Coast municipality for months to fix pump stations, which are located next to the rivers.
Residents told TimesLIVE the sewage spilling into and contaminating the Umzimkhulu River was an ecological disaster and needed urgent action.
“The situation is bad, and the municipality is not helpful and is dragging its feet to resolve the constant breakdown of infrastructure in the whole district. One week we don't have water, the next, sewage spills are on every street and corner. Over the past months, sewage has been spilling into the river, and that's not new, but it's getting worse.
“We did bring this to the attention of the municipality, but nothing has been done,” said Albersville Ratepayers Association’s Sal Musa.
Musa said the residents of Albersville who live next to the pump stations, especially pump stations 7 and 8, have been complaining about the smell coming from the sewage.
Among those impacted by the spills into the river are fishermen at the mouth of the river and those who fish at Umtentweni Beach and Port Shepstone Beach, says Musa.
“I visited the area several times, the situation is bad. We have several reference numbers we got from Ugu, but nothing is being done,” said Musa, expressing his concern for the ecosystem.
The malfunctioning of the pump stations has been, for years, one of the challenges facing the municipality, which has blamed vandalism, theft and ageing infrastructure as the sources of the problem.
In May 2019, then MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Ravi Pillay visited the district after complaints about the pump stations.
Pillay directed the Ugu municipality to act urgently on a sewage spill that polluted the Uvongo River and Uvongo bathing beach.
ActionSA has written to the KZN EDTEA MEC Siboniso Duma, calling for him to urgently intervene in the “sewerage crisis” facing the Ugu district.
Mncwango said the water has a strong smell, is visibly contaminated with blue and green contaminants, and is affecting farm animals.
Ugu district municipality didn't respond to queries.
