×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

No disruption expected during Lesotho Highland Water Tunnel shutdown, says government

26 April 2024 - 14:38
A large percentage of Gauteng’s water flows through this 96m intake tower in the Katse Dam in central Lesotho. File photo.
A large percentage of Gauteng’s water flows through this 96m intake tower in the Katse Dam in central Lesotho. File photo.
Image: Matthew Savides

The six-month maintenance shutdown of tunnels in the Lesotho Highlands Water Project will not disrupt water supply into the country as alternative plans have been put in place to feed Rand Water and prevent dry taps, government says.

The department of water and sanitation held a briefing on Friday to outline plans to curb water disruptions when the tunnels shut for maintenance between October 2024 and March 2025.

The tunnels, which supply water from Lesotho to South Africa, including Gauteng, will be closed for inspection and maintenance work. 

Director-general Sean Phillips said the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) would not lack water during the shutdown as a backup supply was available from the Sterkfontein Dam.

“The analysis indicated the impact of the outage on the overall IVRS will be insignificant, considering dams in the IVRS such as the Sterkfontein Dam and others are relatively full. This means the closure of the tunnel for maintenance will not result in any disruption of water supply to Rand Water, and to municipalities in Gauteng and other provinces which are customers of Rand Water,” Phillips said.

The shutdown will also not effect water supply to users along the Liebenbergsvlei River in Free State, which usually receives outflows from the tunnel. Additional water will be supplied from the Saulspoort Dam before the start of the shutdown to ensure towns along the river, including Bethlehem, Reitz and Tweeling, will have sufficient supplies during the shutdown.

“Licence irrigators along the Liebenbergsvlei River and its tributaries will be provided with notices to restrict their abstraction during the shutdown to certain days of the week so they abstract water from rivers fed by the Saulspoort Dam in a sustainable way during the tunnel closure.”

However, one of the impacts of the shutdown in the Integrated Vaal River System and on Rand Water is a shortfall of 80-million cubic metres volume of water from the 780-million cubic metres transferred per year.

Water transfers will increase after the shutdown to recover the shortfall, Phillips said.

Should the maintenance project exceed the projected six months, the Sterkfontein Dam would continue to be used to supply the Integrated Vaal River System.

Phillips said: “This is a construction project and all construction projects have a risk of going overtime. There are unknown events that can happen, such as unforeseen things found on site until starting with construction, and labour issues.

“According to the department's assessment, there shouldn’t be any need to release water from the Sterkfontein Dam to go into the systems, but we have it as a reserve supply if unforeseen risks arise.”

TimesLIVE

Lack of water gives community the blues

The community of Mataffin in the shadows of the impressive Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga say running tap water is a dream they've lost hope will ...
News
9 hours ago

Five Tshwane officials suspended over Rooiwal contract

Five senior City of Tshwane officials have been suspended in connection with the controversial Rooiwal tender.
News
6 days ago

Post claiming water contaminated and causing typhoid fever fake, Tshwane says

The City of Tshwane has dismissed as fake news "misleading messages" claiming the municipality's water is contaminated and causes typhoid.
News
2 weeks ago

Hammanskraal residents to wait longer for clean, drinking water

Nearly a year after the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria were promised clean drinking water in their taps, thousands of residents are ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...