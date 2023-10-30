×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Death toll in India train crash rises to 13

By Jatindra Dash and Rishika Sadam - 30 October 2023 - 09:45
The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.
The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.
Image: 123RF/ humannet/ File photo

The death toll from a train crash in India has risen to 13, with 39 injured, an official said on Monday, with investigators suspecting human error was the cause of the crash in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.

Nagalakshmi S., a senior government official in the district where the accident happened, told Reuters that more than 90 people were in the two coaches that got rammed by the second train and the toll of dead had risen to 13 with 39 people hurt.

The railway ministry said a preliminary investigation found that “human error” that led to “overshooting of signal” by the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train.

An Andhra Pradesh fire services officer said early on Monday that no passengers were left at the site.

The accident came months after India's state-run railway system suffered its worst crash in two decades when 292 people were killed.

Indian Railways, the fourth largest rain network in the world, is undergoing a $30 billion transformation with new train and modern stations in the pipeline.

Reuters

Free State residents plead for train services to decrease N8 accidents, transport costs

Despite being the "largest township" in the Free State, residents of Botshabelo have not had railway transportation since its establishment in the ...
News
7 months ago

Ramaphosa extends condolences to families of India train crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolence to the families of nearly 300 people who lost their lives in one of India's deadliest ...
News
4 months ago

Deadly tragedies involving migrants crossing Mexico border

At least 38 migrants died in the Mexican northern border city of Ciudad Juarez after a fire broke at a migrant detention centre on Monday.
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

Matthew Lani arrested at hospital for masqueraded as a doctor
Jacob Zuma should join EFF says Mkhwebane in podcast