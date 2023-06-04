President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent a message of condolence to the families of nearly 300 people who lost their lives in one of India's deadliest train crashes.
Officials said on Sunday 281 people are believed to have died and about 850 were injured during Friday' multiple train crash in the eastern state of Odisha in India.
A preliminary report indicated a signal failure caused a passenger train to change tracks and hit another passenger train.
Ramaphosa said: “The South African government and people stand in solidarity with those effected by this tragedy and laud the emergency rescue and medical personnel for their tireless efforts.”
Indian President Narendra Modi called for a full investigation into the crash, adding those found guilty would receive the “harshest” punishment.
Ramaphosa extends condolences to families of India train crash
Image: Reuters/Stringer
South Africa and India enjoy strong historical, political, diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations.
Rescue operations are still under way in India.
