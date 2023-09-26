×

World

Biden, US officials warn of hunger for millions in a government shutdown

By Steve Holland - 26 September 2023 - 10:31
US President Joe Biden.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

 

US President Joe Biden and one of his top aides warned on Monday that a federal government shutdown could cause widespread suffering, including a rapid loss of food benefits for nearly 7-million low-income women and children.

Biden told a meeting on Historically Black Colleges and Universities that failure by Congress to fund the federal government would have dire consequences for the Black community, including by reducing nutritional benefits, inspections of hazardous waste sites and enforcement of fair housing laws.

He said he and House speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed a few months ago on spending levels for the government.

“We made a deal, we shook hands,” he said. “Now a small group of extreme House Republicans ... don't want to live up to that deal, and everyone in America could be faced with paying the price for it.”

Asked if he had spoken with McCarthy, Biden said, “I haven't.” He shook his head when asked when they would speak.

US agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters earlier the “vast majority” of the 7 million participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) would see an immediate reduction in benefits in the days and weeks after a shutdown starts.

Nearly half of US newborns rely on WIC, the USDA says.

A separate benefits programme, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), will continue as normal for the month of October but could be affected afterwards, he said.

More than 40 million Americans relied on SNAP to make ends meet in 2022; inflation has put new pressure on household budgets, with prices higher since the Covid-19 pandemic for goods from bread to fresh vegetables and baby formula.

During a shutdown, farm service agencies will also stop making loans to farmers during harvest time, and new homebuyers will not be able to get loans in rural areas, Vilsack said. More than 50,000 department of agriculture workers will be furloughed, meaning they will not receive a pay cheque.

The Republican-controlled House of Representatives may move to advance steep spending cuts this week that would almost certainly be rejected by the Democratic-controlled Senate. While the cuts would not become law, a failure by both chambers to agree could force a partial shutdown of the US government by next Sunday.

House lawmakers on Tuesday were set to take up four spending bills for the coming fiscal year that would also impose new restrictions on abortion access, undo an $11bn (R207bn) Biden administration climate initiative, and resume construction of the Mexico-US border wall, a signature initiative of former president Donald Trump. Biden has vowed to veto at least two of the bills.

Vilsack called Republican fiscal plans “punitive” and “petty”.

Reuters

Biden approves military aid to Taiwan under programme normally used for sovereign states

US President Joe Biden's administration has approved a military transfer to Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing, or FMF, programme normally ...
News
3 weeks ago

Putin says Trump prosecution shows U.S. system is 'rotten'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the prosecution of former U.S. President Donald Trump was politically motivated and showed that ...
News
2 weeks ago

White Florida shooter kills three black victims

The white gunman who shot and killed three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday was a 21-year-old who bought ...
News
4 weeks ago

