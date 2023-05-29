What’s in the debt ceiling deal struck by Biden and McCarthy?

Still, tough conversations about how to allocate money under the new spending caps will need to take place in Congress this year.
US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Sunday signed off on an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt ceiling and cap some federal spending to prevent a US debt default.
The deal, written into legislative text they hope will be passed by the House of Representatives and Senate in the coming days, was formally posted on an official congressional website.
The deal would suspend the $31.4-trillion (R617-trillion) debt ceiling until January 1, 2025, allowing the US government to pay its bills.
In exchange, non-defence discretionary spending would be “roughly flat” at current year levels in 2024 “when factoring in agreed upon appropriations adjustments”, according to White House officials.
They estimated total non-defence discretionary spending excluding benefits for veterans would total $637bn (R1.2-trillion) for the 2024 fiscal year, down marginally from $638bn the year before. That total would also increase by 1% in 2025.
The debt limit extension lasts past 2024, meaning Congress would not need to address the deeply polarising issue again until after the November 2024 presidential election.
Still, tough conversations about how to allocate money under the new spending caps will need to take place in Congress this year.
The deal would boost total defence spending to $886bn, in line with Biden's 2024 budget spending proposal.
That is about a 3% increase from the $858bn allocated in the current budget for the Pentagon and other defence-related programmes in other agencies.
Biden and Democrats secured $80bn for a decade in new funding to help the Internal Revenue Service enforce the tax code for wealthy Americans in last year's Inflation Reduction Act, a move the administration said would yield $200bn in additional revenue over the next 10 years.
The IRS earmarked the money for hiring thousands of new agents, and the extra tax revenue they generated was expected to offset a slew of climate-friendly tax credits.
The new legislation and subsequent appropriations would shift $10b in each of the calendar years 2024 and 2025 in funding away the Internal Revenue Service. But administration officials believe the IRS can make do in the near term since it was funded over a 10-year period.
McCarthy's next challenge: sell debt ceiling deal in Congress
Biden and McCarthy agreed to claw back much of the unused Covid-19 relief funds as part of the budget deal. The estimated amount of unused funds is between $50bn and $70bn.
White House officials said some funds would be retained, including items related to vaccine funding, housing assistance and support for Native Americans
Biden and McCarthy battled fiercely over imposing stricter work requirements on low-income Americans for being eligible for food and healthcare programmes.
No changes were made to Medicaid in the deal, but the agreement would impose new work requirements on some low-income people who receive food assistance under the programme known as Snap up to age 54, instead of up to age 50.
The new bill would require the Biden administration to follow through with a plan to end the pause on student loan repayments by late August.
But it did not strike down Biden's plan to forgive $430bn in student debt, which the Supreme Court is reviewing.
Republicans secured a budgeting mechanism known as “Paygo”, which is short for pay-as-you-go, that says new government agency actions affecting revenues and spending should be offset by savings.
But the law would give Biden's budget director the opportunity to issue waivers to that requirement and limit judicial review of the decisions.
Biden and McCarthy agreed to new rules to make it easier for energy projects, including fossil-fuel based ones, to gain permit approval. McCarthy and his Republicans had identified permitting reform as one of the pillars of any deal and the White House threw its support behind the plan earlier this month.
Reuters
