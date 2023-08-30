×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Canadian man charged for selling 'self-harm' packages to suicidal people

By TimesLIVE - 30 August 2023 - 13:05
About 272 people are believed to have purchased the substances to aid self-harm from Canada-based websites operated by Kenneth Law. Stock photo.
About 272 people are believed to have purchased the substances to aid self-harm from Canada-based websites operated by Kenneth Law. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN

A Canadian man faces charges for allegedly selling sodium nitrite to people at risk of self-harming.

According to reports by The Guardian, it is believed Kenneth Law shipped at least 1,200 packages to 40 countries.

UK police said investigations by the National Crime Agency revealed Law was linked to 88 deaths in Britain. 

The 57-year-old had been previously charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide in Ontario and now faces 12 charges in connection with the deaths of people in the province.

The victims are said to be between the ages of 16 and 36.

About 272 people are believed to have purchased the substances to aid self-harm from Canada-based websites operated by Law.

Number of deaths so far:

  • four in Toronto;
  • three in York region;
  • one in Durham region;
  • one in London, Ontario;
  • one in Thunder Bay;
  • one in Waterloo region; and
  • one in Peel region.

Law faces 14 charges in Canada where the criminal code punishes anyone who “counsels or abets” a person to die by suicide with a sentence of up to 14 years.

He denied allegations he was selling products to help people die by suicide.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

LISTEN | Dr Nandipha's bail application states Thabo Bester forced her to flee ...
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure