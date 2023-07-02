×

'Mass shooting incident' in Baltimore, police at scene

By Jahnavi Nidumolu - 02 July 2023 - 11:33

There was a “mass shooting incident” in South Baltimore overnight and police were at the scene, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a Baltimore Police spokesperson.

Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured, Fox 45 Baltimore news channel said.

Ten people were taken to hospitals by police, and another 19 took themselves to hospitals, Fox 45 reported, adding that a witness said they heard 20 to 30 shots fired.

Baltimore Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

Two dead, five wounded as man opens fire at US high school graduation

A man armed with four handguns killed two people and wounded five others when he fired into a crowd outside a high school graduation ceremony in ...
News
3 weeks ago

