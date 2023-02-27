×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 61 - Italian authorities

By Angelo Amante - 27 February 2023 - 11:17

The death toll of a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, Italian authorities said on Monday.

Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters that a new body had been found at sea after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.

Reuters

Earthquake death toll in Türkiye rises to 43,556, minister says

The number of people killed in Türkiye in this month's devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, the country's interior minister Suleyman Soylu ...
News
4 days ago

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

Weeks of dry winter weather have raised concerns that Italy could face another drought after last summer's emergency, with the Alps having received ...
News
1 week ago

Illness is what ultimately snared Italy's top Mafia fugitive

Failing health, more than anything else, is what brought to an end 30 years of life as a fugitive for Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted man ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses