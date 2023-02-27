The death toll of a migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 61, Italian authorities said on Monday.
Manuela Curra, a provincial government official, told Reuters that a new body had been found at sea after a wooden sailing boat carrying migrants to Europe crashed early on Sunday against rocks near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria.
Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 61 - Italian authorities
