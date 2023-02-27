MALUSI MPUMLWANA | Painful start to 2023 challenges humans' resolve to do good

In the last few days, we have seen the impunity with which Israel can kill and injure unarmed civilians in Nablus, as they’ve done with the non-aggressive 72-year-old market trader, Adnan Saabe Baara. His body was reportedly riddled with 10 bullets.
The human rights principles of our foreign policy must be evident in our actions. The SA Council of Churches (SACC) has supported the efforts of the Vatican to promote peace. We call on our government to use its Brics relationship to promote peace, and to rally others to support the prospect of peace that can be brokered by Pope Francis, while we still have him.
For God’s sake, somebody bring out reason from the old-fashioned arsenal of critical consciousness!
The pains of our time seem to have no end.. A devastating natural tragedy engulfed the border between Turkey and Syria in an earthquake that has been brutal in its effects.
But the role played by SA's Gift of the Givers must make every South African proud.
In our own backyard, at Komani in Eastern Cape, as well as KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, communities are devastated by floods and the wrath of violent waters. We cry out to the Lord of the creation; knowing that it is our mismanagement of the created order that results in unpredictable weather patterns, yet because God is God, we must appeal for respite. Again we appeal to all, especially churches, to give all they can to relieve these situations.
Apostle Paul urges us in Romans 12:2 saying, “Be transformed by the renewing of your minds, so that you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.”
In this regard, we must recommit to values that are predictably humane for all to see; and in line with the prescripts of our celebrated constitution. But we cannot legislate basic decency; we must socialise for it, towards a nationhood free of the scourge of corruption, avarice and underhanded politics that debilitate our institutions and destroy our future.
* Mpumlwana is the general secretary of the SA Council of Churches
MALUSI MPUMLWANA | Painful start to 2023 challenges humans' resolve to do good
With only eight weeks of 2023 under our belts, our lived experience of this year warrants a moment of contemplation; to remember, reinforce, and recommit ourselves to the values that should inform how we relate to the many issues facing us.
We started off the year on a sombre and heartbreaking note, shaken by the tragedy of the Boksburg tanker explosion that had claimed 41 lives by the end of January.
This month, we also remember the pain of a year since the Russo-Ukrainian war erupted. Tens of thousands have lost their lives, and millions have been displaced. The conflict in this region, as with conflict in other regions, still impacts the world to this day.
We hear the position of neutrality espoused by our government in regards to this war, in the interests of a peaceful solution, but we hear of no actual efforts to promote such peace. While we may understand the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) relationship between SA and Russia, we cannot understand why the joint military exercises between Russia, China and SA should be timed to coincide with the anniversary of that brutal war that has occasioned a regional humanitarian crisis. The timing of these exercises flies in the face of basic compassion.
To neutrally call for peacemaking and proceed with war-anniversary military manoeuvres is exactly the despicable position of the US and Europe. They publicly call for a two-state peace negotiation in Israel-Palestine while at the same time giving Israel the diplomatic, military and political support to flout international law in the illegal settlements and annexation of occupied Palestinian territories.
