×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

The Turkish street that lies in ruins after the quake

By Antonio Denti - 08 February 2023 - 10:24
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
An aerial view shows damaged and collapsed buildings following an earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey.
Image: UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

Street no. 21 in Hatay, Turkey was, on Sunday, a happy home for dozens of families. By Monday, there was hardly anything left of it.

Turkey's deadliest earthquake since 1999 left the street in ruins and its surviving residents homeless, desperately seeking missing relatives, and in shock as they processed what had happened.

Rescue workers have struggled to reach some of the worst-hit areas, held back by destroyed roads, poor weather and a lack of resources and heavy equipment.

“Words are sticking in my throat. Crying is no longer a remedy,” said Halil Gencoglu on Tuesday, fighting back tears.

The city centre was, he said, “almost like a ghost city. We have gone back at least 50 years in time. Our lives are ruined. Our children are devastated... At least two or three people died from each home.”

Hundreds still under earthquake rubble in rebel-held Syria — rescue workers

Time is running out to save hundreds of families trapped under the rubble of buildings brought down by Monday's earthquake, the head of the Syrian ...
News
22 hours ago

No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador

There is uncertainty about the safety of seven South Africans in a prison that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Turkey.
News
1 day ago

Hardly a building was left standing in the street. Doors, roofs and windows lay scattered. Injured people were pulled out of the remains of what once were homes. Many people stood in silence, staring in disbelief.

Abdulkadir Dogan had already lost his parents in the earthquake and was still hoping to find his cousin alive.

“We want to rescue our wives, relatives and friends who are stuck. They are our priority because we are trying to cling to life with them... My cousin is stranded there and I am here and I can do nothing,” he said. 

Reuters

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding