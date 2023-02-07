×

World

No information on seven South Africans in collapsed Turkish prison: ambassador

07 February 2023 - 11:42
Rescue workers survey the damage after an earthquake devastated parts of Turkey and northwest Syria.
Image: Reuters

There is uncertainty about the safety of seven South Africans in a prison that collapsed in Monday's earthquake in Turkey.

Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, South Africa's ambassador to the country, told Radio 702 that even though the upheaval happened about 700km from where she is based, it felt like it happened next door.

“We have around seven South Africans who are in prison. We are told the prison has also collapsed, but we don’t know if we have survivors or if they are still trapped under the rubble. We are waiting anxiously to get information,” she said.

Gift of the Givers has responded to a call to support the country.

“Search and rescue and medical teams with specialised equipment are already on standby to fly out by latest [Tuesday]. Medical supplies, equipment, consumables, tents, blankets, food and other humanitarian aid will be purchased in Turkey,” the organisation said.

“We are expanding our volunteer medical, search and rescue teams,” it added.

