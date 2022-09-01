Rich nations to fund 80% of SA's climate plan with loans but some may be hard to unlock

About 80% of the billions of dollars pledged by rich nations for SAa's shift from coal will be loans, not grants, and some may be hard to unlock due to national rules protecting domestic jobs, an official familiar with the matter said.

Last year the US, EU, Britain, France and Germany committed to investing $8.5bn ( R146bn) over three to five years to help SA reduce its carbon emissions, which are among the world's highest because it depends on coal for 80% of its electricity.

The plan is meant to help the country shut down polluting smokestacks and coal mines and repurpose their locations for solar panels and wind farms — and eventually electric vehicle and green hydrogen production.

This would create jobs that will help compensate for hundreds of thousands that would be lost in the coal sector.

If successful, it could be a model for other coal-dependent emerging economies in the global fight against climate change.

SA requested mainly grants, but international partners are mostly offering loans at below market rates. Only less than a fifth would be handouts, usually for technical support, the person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions were confidential ahead of a November deadline to close the deal, said SA's status as a middle-income country limited its access to grants, noting that lending rates have yet to be decided.

The 80% figure, which may still change as talks continue, has not been reported, but there had been reports about international partners willing to offer mostly loans to SA.

Financial guarantees for private investors willing to back agreed projects, are also part of the offer.