Trump Organisation ex-CFO nears plea deal in New York tax fraud case - source

The long-time financial chief of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate company is expected to plead guilty in New York on Thursday in a tax fraud case, a person familiar with matter said.

Former Trump Organisation CFO Allen Weisselberg could be required to testify against the company, which is also charged in the case, the person said. He is expected to be sentenced to five months in jail, the person added.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case, declined to comment, as did a lawyer for Weisselberg and a spokesperson for the Trump Organization.