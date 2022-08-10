Trump refuses to answer questions in New York attorney general probe

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he declined to answer questions during an appearance before the New York state attorney general in a civil investigation into his family's business practices.

"I declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution," Trump said in a statement.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is looking into whether the Trump Organization inflated real estate values. Trump and two of his adult children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, fought to avoid testifying but lost. Trump raised his fist as he left Trump Tower on Wednesday morning, wearing a blue suit with a flag pin on his lapel.

Late on Tuesday, Trump said in a posting on his app Truth Social that he would see the New York attorney general on Wednesday. A source also told Reuters that Trump is scheduled to testify in the probe on Wednesday. Trump's children already have been questioned, the source said.

The deposition will not be public.

A spokeswoman for James has declined to comment. A lawyer for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.