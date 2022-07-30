×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World

Spain confirms first monkeypox-related death in Europe

By Reuters - 30 July 2022 - 08:44
Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died, without providing further details.
Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died, without providing further details.
Image: Bloomberg

Spain reported on Friday its first monkeypox-related death, the Spanish Health Ministry said, in what is Europe's first known death and the second outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died, without providing further details.

Reuters 

WHO: More than 6,000 monkeypox cases reported, 80% of these in Europe

More than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 58 countries in the current outbreak, the World Health Organisation said.
News
3 weeks ago

WHO urges men to limit sexual partners after monkeypox declared a global emergency

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the number of monkeypox cases continues to grow globally and there have been more cases reported ...
News
21 hours ago

WHO reports 14,000 cases of monkeypox globally, five deaths in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 14,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa, Director General Tedros ...
News
1 week ago

More than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to WHO

There have been more than 1,000 monkeypox cases reported to the World Health Organization in the current outbreak outside the countries in Africa ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Mkhwebane is intellectually unfit for her position’: Witness slams suspended ...
‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions